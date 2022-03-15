Seven museums and sites in Philadelphia’s historic district have agreed to donate all proceeds from admissions on Saturdayto support the activities of UNICEF in Ukraine.

The sites and institutions, all located in the area general considered the birthplace of American democracy, include the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the Betsy Ross House, Carpenters’ Hall, Franklin Square, Independence Visitor Center, the Museum of the American Revolution, and the National Constitution Center.

The institutions say they will also continue to accept donations for Ukrainian relief until the end of March.

UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories to assist children and is currently focusing efforts on displaced families from Ukraine.

The idea for collaborating with the historic sites originated with former mayor and governor Ed Rendell, who will participate in a press announcement Wednesday at Independence Visitor Center.

“These institutions tell the story of America’s fight to become free and create one of the world’s greatest democracies,” said Rendell about the fundraising initiative. “We all believe we should do whatever we can to support the Ukrainian peoples’ fight to preserve their own democracy.”