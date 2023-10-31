Traffic delays on University Avenue, near I-76 ramps and CHOP, will continue until April 2024

Traffic congestion will continue through next spring as construction wraps up on University Avenue near the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania (CHOP) in University City.

The section of University Ave. under construction serves as the gateway to University City and its world-renowned medical centers and other destinations for the Grays Ferry neighborhood and the entrance and exit ramps of the Schuylkill Expressway, I-76, a section of the interstate that sees more than 100,000 drivers per day, according to PennDOT. It’s also where the city’s Veteran’s Affairs medical center is located.

Utility construction for a new storm and sanitary sewer for CHOP has led to moderate traffic delays around the area since the project began last August.

According to PennDOT’s traffic bulletin, traffic is restricted to one lane in both directions Monday through Friday (and some weekends) on University Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., between Grays Ferry Avenue and Convention Avenue to allow for CHOP’s construction work. PennDOT advises drivers to allow for extra time when traveling through the work area because delays will happen.

These traffic delays are expected to continue until April 6, 2024, when the project should be finished.

Check for scheduled traffic delays and updates on 511pa.com. For known construction projects impacting state highways in Philadelphia and surrounding counties, check out the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.