Expect backups and delays in Southwest Philly near Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and in the Grays Ferry neighborhood for the foreseeable future.

Starting Monday, August 15, University Avenue will be closing one lane on each side — going from two lanes each direction to one — from Civic Center Blvd. to Grays Ferry Ave. That stretch of road is the bridge that connects the Grays Ferry neighborhood to University City and its medical centers, stores, and other destinations. It also intercepts traffic exiting from I-76. The lane closures will be in effect Monday through Friday including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., until April 15, 2023.

Drivers should plan for extra time when traveling through the work area because delays will occur as a result of utility construction to excavate a storm and sanitary sewer for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Check for scheduled traffic delays and updates on 511pa.com. For known construction projects impacting state highways in Philadelphia and surrounding counties check out the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.