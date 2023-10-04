6 men burned by generator explosion in Upper Roxborough

Six men were hospitalized after a generator exploded at a construction site Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Upper Roxborough section, officials said.

Police and firefighters responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a fire at a construction site along the 5000 block of East Flat Rock Road near the Schuylkill and found that a generator had exploded, police said.

Two men, ages 21 and 30, were transported by medics to Temple University Hospital with burns over most of their bodies and unstable vital signs, fire officials said.

Police said the four other men also were taken to Temple. All six men were reported in critical condition, police said.

Fire marshals were investigating the cause of the explosion.