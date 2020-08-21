As changes to the U.S. Postal Service cause widespread delays in mail delivery, residents and Democratic lawmakers have grown concerned about the potential impacts on mail voting in November’s election.
This is a constantly-evolving issue, and the The Inquirer is looking for information about any issues Postal Service employees and residents across Pennsylvania are seeing in their mail delivery.
Have you noticed any changes to your mail delivery? Has your blue drop box been removed or padlocked? Are you a postal worker with concerns from the inside? Are you a rural Pennsylvanian who relies heavily on consistent mail delivery?
Share your experiences with us below, and a reporter may contact you. You don’t have to be named in a story if you prefer to stay anonymous.