Major mail delivery problems in the Philadelphia region are raising alarms that people will be disenfranchised because they will not receive or return their ballots in time — or will be deterred from even trying to vote by mail because they don’t trust the post office. It’s even more worrying now, elections officials and experts said, because voting by mail is the safest option during the coronavirus pandemic, and people may be unwilling or unable to take the risk of voting in person.