Members of Congress representing Philadelphia met with local leaders of the U.S. Postal Service and city elections officials Wednesday to advocate for funding for the agency amid what they called an “insidious attempt” to undermine mail delivery.
Democratic U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle, Dwight Evans, and Mary Gay Scanlon, along with state Rep. Kevin Boyle, gathered at Madison War Memorial Park with leaders of local postal unions as the Postal Service struggles to function amid crushing debt and policy changes that are causing extensive delays in mail delivery across the city.
The lawmakers said there is an urgent need to address the issue ahead of the November election, which is expected to see an unprecedented number of voters cast their ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is not an exaggeration, this is no hyperbole,” said Brendan Boyle, a Democrat who represents Northeast Philadelphia. “We are facing an unmitigated disaster at the Postal Service.”
“It needs this emergency funding, otherwise we won’t have a postal service, and we won’t have a free and fair election by vote by mail,” he said.
The lawmakers said they are fighting for the next coronavirus economic relief package to include funding for the agency. Boyle said he is confident that “we will not see a stimulus bill [get] passed Congress unless funding for the Postal Service is in there.”
Negotiations in Washington over that relief package have been locked in a near-stalemate for days as Republicans oppose extending additional unemployment benefits that were enacted when the pandemic first sent the economy into a tailspin and put millions out of work.
The meeting came just days after The Inquirer published an article detailing mail delivery problems in Philadelphia. Neighborhoods across the city are experiencing delays, with some residents going upwards of three weeks without packages and letters, leaving them without medication, paychecks, and bills.
“In the past few weeks, I have had hundreds of calls, letters and emails from constituents across this region saying, ‘Where is my mail?’” said Scanlon, whose Delaware County district also includes part of South Philadelphia.
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the Postal Service’s decades-long financial troubles; the agency projects it will lose $2 billion each month during the recession. Staff shortages, which have increased as workers contract the virus, come at a time when the post office is processing twice as many parcels in Philadelphia than before the pandemic, as more people online shop and stay home.
A new Postmaster General, who is also a campaign donor to President Donald Trump, has instituted policy changes that eliminate overtime, instruct carriers to leave mail behind to speed up their workdays, and slash office hours. The lawmakers and elections officials acknowledged the impact those delays could have on the upcoming election.
“Constituents have called with concerns about their vote by mail ballot, they have questions about their vote by mail application, and for us to not fund the Postal Service is a disenfranchisement to our voters,” said Omar Sabir, one of the three Philadelphia city commissioners who oversee elections.
When asked whether any immediate action could be taken locally to mitigate the long delays, lawmakers said little that can be done without the funding.
“The integrity of our democracy is at stake in this issue,” Boyle said.