Valencia Prime, a beloved Philadelphia drag performer, died Monday after collapsing during a performance at a popular Center City lounge, according to a NBC News report.

Prime, the host of Prime Time and other popular Philly Drag Showcases, collapsed while performing at Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on South 12th Street during a weekly show, according to the story. Prime was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police said a 30-year-old woman became ill at the lounge and later died at Jefferson Hospital, but did not release a name or other details. (Media accounts listed Prime’s age as 25.) A cause of death has not been made public.

Jeffrey Sotland, who owns Tabu, could not be immediately reached, but told NBC that Prime had collapsed while on stage.

“Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity,” the venue said in a statement shared on social media. “We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage.”

The death of the popular performer, who grew up in Delran and studied children’s psychology at Temple University before beginning her performance career, sent a shock through Philly’s LGBTQ community.

In an outpouring of social media postings, friends and family remembered Prime as a talented dancer and a rising star, who always shone a bright light on others. They recalled a big-hearted friend who found time, to thank childhood acquaintances for small kindnesses.

Like last year, when she reached out to a middle school friend, then battling depression, who this week recalled on Facebook how Prime sent her a note out of the blue just to thank her for “not being one of the people who made fun of me or anything in school. You really have no idea how far that went for me. And I truly appreciate it.”

Another friend, drag artist Aloe Vera, who was scheduled to host the Drag-A-Rama weekly showcase at Tabu Monday night, wrote on Facebook: “I’m trying to be strong and I’m trying to be brave because you were the one the taught me how to be strong and brave.”

Said another friend, simply: “Valencia leaves a legacy of love that will last forever.”

A GoFundMe account started by friends to help Prime’s mother cover funeral expenses has already raised over $10,000.