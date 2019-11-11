His self-designated duties include: making sure the flags in the ground are straight; making sure the flags on the poles aren’t tattered and switching them out or getting them repaired if they are; making sure the lights work; picking up the trash (always being mindful to tear off the soda can tabs to send to the Ronald McDonald House); sweeping up leaves; scraping off anything stuck to the memorial; keeping an eye out for vandals who have urinated on, spray-painted, and damaged the memorial in other ways; and admonishing dog walkers who don’t clean up after their pets.