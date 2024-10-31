Former 6abc host and KYW anchor Wally Kennedy dies at 76

Longtime 6abc host and radio broadcaster Wally Kennedy has died, the station confirmed in an obituary. He was 76 years old.

Kennedy was a 6abc fixture for more than 20 years, hosting morning news shows AM Live and AM Philadelphia before transitioning to host the station’s attempt at a late night talk show, Philly After Midnight. Kennedy was known for his personable and intimate approach to live interviews, churning out memorable conversations with the likes of Rosie O’Donnell and Prince Albert of Monaco, in which they bonded over how his mother — Grace Kelly — was a Philly girl.

“Wally had a very distinctive voice and one that was unusually strong and easily remembered,” Bernie Prazenica, 6abc’s president and general manager, said in the station’s obituary. A representative for 6abc could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kennedy grew up in Chicago, and fell into broadcasting after entering a contest to guest host as a teen DJ on the radio station WLS, while a freshman at Columbia College. After bouncing around radio stations in Evanston, Ill., and a stint in the Army Reserves, he got his first break as an overnight talk radio host in Flint, Mich. Kennedy landed in Philadelphia in 1981 as on-air talent for what is now 1210 WPHT after a CBS radio talent scout poached him from a major station in Atlanta. Three years later, Kennedy began his decades-long television career.

“Growing up in a large Irish-Catholic family with a college professor dad, talk came pretty naturally,” Kennedy told Broadcast Pioneers in 2011, when he was inducted into the local industry group’s Hall of Fame.

After departing 6abc in 2004, Kennedy boomeranged back to radio, where he served as an anchor for KYW until 2019 while teaching broadcast journalism classes at Temple and Immaculata universities.

Kennedy lived in Chester County with his wife Glendia. They have three children.