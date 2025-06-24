Wawa Hoagie Day is on Thursday. Here’s where to get a free hoagie in Philly.

Philadelphia’s city-recognized hoagie holiday — yes, Philly really has one — returns to Independence Mall this Thursday, bringing 25,000 six-inch sandwiches to hoagie-hungry residents.

For the last three decades, Wawa has celebrated Hoagie Day as part of the city’s Fourth of July festivities, organizing hundreds of volunteers to prepare roughly seven tons of Italian hoagies for the public, veterans organizations, and Philabundance, the region’s largest food bank.

The hoagies are made in an early-morning sandwich assembly line, with Wawa employees dancing and joking in the basement of the National Constitution Center. Outside, thousands of people line up — many making it a yearly tradition — to get their free sandwich.

To get one, just show up and get in line. Hoagies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon Thursday, June 26, on Arch Street between 5th and 6th Streets, outside the Constitution Center.

Expect long lines as the hoagie giveaway draws big crowds — and prepare for both heat and rain showers. AccuWeather predicts that temperatures will reach highs of 93 degrees, with the majority of Philadelphia likely receiving rain.

The center will also offer free admission all day, courtesy of Wawa, and a performance by the U.S. Army’s Six-String Soldiers will take place during the giveaway.

Wawa Hoagie Day is part of the Wawa Welcome America Festival, the city’s official Fourth of July celebration, which includes free museum days, neighborhood block parties, fireworks, and concerts headlined by LL Cool J, Jazmine Sullivan, and DJ Z-Trip.

Wawa Hoagie Day was officially declared a city holiday in 1992 by then-Mayor Ed Rendell, who also proclaimed the hoagie the “Official Sandwich of Philadelphia” — even though the cheesesteak gets all the national glory.

Wawa Hoagie Day

Free hoagies, Constitution Center admission, and live music included.

🕐 Thursday, June 26, starting at noon, 📍Arch Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets, 🌐 july4thphilly.com