A day after a mother and son were killed when a car drove up onto the sidewalk, family and friends gathered outside the victims’ house in West Oak Lane on Thursday to decry an accident that they said was preventable.

The grieving group blamed the deaths on the sickly man behind the wheel who plowed into the victims and a lapse by the Philadelphia School District in providing bus service to the Ellwood Elementary School, resulting in the mother having to walk her son home.

Dominique Young-El, 33, and her 7-year-old son, Auntione Terry, were fatally struck by the car shortly after leaving Ellwood, near Broad Street and 67th Avenue.

“I never thought I’d see this day. It feels like somebody snatched something out of your heart that you can’t replace,” Kimberly Young-El, 52, the mother and grandmother of those killed, said in front the home where she and her late daughter and grandson lived with other relatives.

“How do you explain to a little 11-year-old child that her mother and brother are not coming back home?” she asked, referring to Nyla, the victims’ daughter and sister. Nyla clung to her grandmother while she spoke.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, El-Young and Terry were walking less than a mile from their home when a 2005 Mercury jumped the curb. According to police reports, the 49-year-old driver was westbound on the 1600 block of Haines Street — a roomy, two-lane road at the edge of Northwood Cemetery — when his car veered up onto the curb, striking the mother and son.

Police declined to identify the man. No charges have been brought and the investigation is continuing.

“My grandson was born premature. They said he wouldn’t make it. But he made it to seven years old,” Young-El said. “Now we Iost him to a driver who should not have been behind the wheel.”

She said her daughter had headed to the school to escort Auntione home because the district bus had not showed up. ”And I blame the School District because they should have backup drivers,” said Young-El.

She said no one from the district administration nor Ellwood has reached out to the family.

Monica Lewis, a school district spokesperson, said the system would look into the family’s allegation about the bus.

Medics rushed the injured pair to the nearby Albert Einstein Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead about 45 minutes apart.

Police officials said the driver of the Mercury had “suffered a medical emergency” before his car veered off the road and fatally strike the two pedestrians. The man remained at the scene with a passenger, who police sources said was his daughter. Both received treatment for minor injuries.

Back at Young-El and Terry’s home, family members traded anger, confusion and memories of their lost loved ones.

The death of El-Young and her son marked the 32nd and 33rd pedestrian fatalities in the city this year and were first double pedestrian death by vehicle in 2021, according to police data.

Philadelphia had had a higher rate of pedestrian fatalities compared to many other U.S. cities and the vehicular carnage spiked sharply after the pandemic began. Traffic-related accidents nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the city’s latest Vision Zero report, including about 50 pedestrian fatalities.

In all, the city ended 2020 with 156 auto-related fatalities, including drivers, passengers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

So far this year, more than 100 people have died in vehicular accidents. While deaths appear on track to decline this year ,the data present a grim challenge for a city that has pledged to eliminate fatal crashes by 2030. Pedestrians alone have been killed in about 5% of serious car crashes this year, according to an Inquirer data analysis.

Wednesday’s deaths reverberated outside the immediate family. Rowen William Elementary School sent a letter to families Thursday to let them know that one of its students had lost a mother and brother.

“This sudden death may be quite shocking and confusing for our students, and we know that grief is something that will look different for each student,” principal James G. Murray, Jr., wrote, offering counseling and support services to students.