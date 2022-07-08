An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after he was hit by a truck that fled the scene Thursday night in the Parkside section of West Philadelphia, police said.

Around 7:45 p.m., the boy was crossing the 4200 block of West Girard Avenue when he was struck by a blue Ford F-150 with the license plate of ZTX6169 that was last seen heading west on Girard, police said. The driver was described as white male in his 60s wearing glasses.

The boy was transported by medics to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.