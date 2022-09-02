A 5-year-old girl was critically wounded in a hit-and-run incident late Friday morning that also injured another child and a man in West Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before noon, the three victims were at the intersection of 56th and Vine Streets when they were struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene, police said.

The 5-year-old girl was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital, then was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police said.

A 3-year-old girl also was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital, and then transferred by ambulance to Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

A 43-year-old man was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police located the pickup truck — a dark reddish-colored Dodge Ram — unoccupied at 53rd and Race Streets.

No arrests were reported.