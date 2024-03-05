89-year-old man fatally shot in West Philadelphia

An 89-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon while sitting inside a car in West Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. on the 100 block of North Dewey Street, police said.

The man, who was shot twice in the chest while inside a white Hyundai, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

Police reported no arrests.