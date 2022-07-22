A 28-year-old Parkside musician who was riding a bicycle shortly before 1 a.m. Friday was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident just a few blocks from his home.

Nyier “Nas” Cunningham, of the 5100 block of Thompson Street, was riding a bicycle in the area of 52nd Street and Wyalusing Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored truck with four tires on the rear axle, police said.

Cunningham was transported by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police reported locating the unoccupied pickup truck at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street.

The driver was still being sought, police said.

Ali Richardson, 46, a fellow musician who had known Cunningham for more than 10 years, described “Nas” as a warm person who was “very family-oriented” and had a young son.

Cunningham performed beatboxing, rap, and played the harmonica, Richardson said.

Paul Jackson, another friend, expressed his dismay at Cunningham’s death in several posts on Facebook.

“No no no! My little brother from another mother is gone!!! We been fam for half his life!!” wrote Jackson, who also was organizing a vigil Friday night for Cunningham at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park.

“One of the wisest and wildest, strongest and eclectic human beings I’ve ever known,” Jackson wrote.

“May you play your harmonica, beatbox, and rap for The Most High and with the Ancestors!!!” Jackson wrote.