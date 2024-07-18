Man shot seven times and killed in West Philadelphia

A man was killed after being shot seven times Thursday morning in Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. in West Philadelphia, a 27-year-old man was on the 5400 block of Gainor Road when he was shot repeatedly in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:57 a.m.

Police have made no arrests, no weapon was recovered, and they gave no motive for the crime.

As of Thursday, the city had recorded 141 homicides this year, according to police. That represents a 39% decline from the same time last year, when the city had 232 homicides.

Shootings and homicides are down dramatically after three years of record-setting violence in Philadelphia.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or to submit anonymous tips by calling or texting the department’s tip line at 215-686-8477.