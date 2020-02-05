Three men were wounded, two critically, in a shooting early Wednesday on Market Street in West Philadelphia, police said.
Police recovered a weapon at the scene but did not offer any information about the victims’ relationship, if any, to each other.
Numerous 911 calls reporting gunfire about 12:20 a.m. sent police to the 5200 block of Market Street, a commercial strip with a Market-Frankford Line elevated station.
Responding officers took the three victims in patrol cars to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, police said.
There, a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the face and a 29-year-old man with a leg wound were both reported to be in critical condition, police said. A 29-year-old man who was shot in the left leg was in stable condition.
No arrests were reported and police have not disclosed if they had established a motive in the shooting.