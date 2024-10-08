3 women shot on SEPTA bus in West Philly

Three women were shot on a SEPTA bus late Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. at 57th and Catharine Streets, several assailants who got on the G bus in South Philadelphia exited and started firing into the bus, police said.

A 56-year-old woman was shot once in the lower back, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the right buttock, and a 60-year-old woman was grazed on the right side of her head, police said. All three women were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

The bus sped away from the shooters and stopped at 57th Street and Larchwood Avenue.

“It looks like there was a group of males that exited the bus following a disturbance, and then they turned and shot at the bus, striking the three passengers,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in an email.

SEPTA transit police were reviewing security video from the bus to find out more about what happened, Busch said.

Around 5:30 p.m., police reported they had apprehended a suspect on the 2100 block of Gould Street in the Mount Moriah section of Southwest Philadelphia and recovered a gun.

This is a developing story