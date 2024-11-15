What you can recycle if you live in Philly
Philly’s sanitation department collects over 610,000 tons of trash and 80,000 tons of recycling annually.
The department, newly created this year by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, handles trash and recycling pickup across the city, taking over duties from the Department of Streets in an effort to better address the city’s trash and illegal dumping issues.
Here’s what residents should and shouldn’t put in their recycling bins for curbside pickup.
What you can recycle in Philadelphia
Paper
Removed from plastic sleeves and bags
Newspapers and inserts
Magazines, brochures, and catalogs
Junk mail, envelopes, and writing paper
Scrap paper
Paper bags
Phone books
Paperback books (no hardbacks)
Greeting cards and gift wrap (non-metallic)
Plastics (labeled #1, #2, #5)
Emptied, rinsed, and dry — lids and caps on
All food and beverage containers
Hard plastic takeout containers
Detergent and shampoo bottles
Pump and spray bottles
Plastic bottles and jugs
Metals
Emptied, rinsed, and dry—lids and caps on
Aluminum, steel, and tin cans
Empty paint cans
Empty aerosol cans
Aluminum or steel baking trays/dishes
Jar lids and bottle caps on empty containers
Cartons
Emptied, rinsed, and dry
Milk
Juice
Wine
Soup
Cardboard
Flattened and free of grease and food
Corrugated cardboard shipping boxes
Clean (not greasy) pizza boxes
Paper towel rolls
Egg cartons (cardboard only)
Dry food boxes
Glass
Emptied, rinsed, and dry—lids and caps on
All bottles and jars
What you can’t recycle in Philadelphia
Even though an item might have the recycling symbol on the bottom, that does not mean the city can recycle it. And even though something might be metal, that doesn’t mean it can be recycled. Propane and helium tanks are dangerous. Wires and plastic bags tangle machinery at recycling facilities.
Plastic bags, bagged recycling
Food and food-soiled materials
Disposable plates, cups, and takeout containers
Greasy or food-soiled paper and cardboard
Styrofoam™
Batteries and electronics
Needles and syringes
Clothing hangers
Tissues, paper towels, and napkins
Pots, pans, and ceramics
Wood
Shredded paper
Wires / Christmas lights