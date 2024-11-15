What you can recycle if you live in Philly

Philly’s sanitation department collects over 610,000 tons of trash and 80,000 tons of recycling annually.

The department, newly created this year by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, handles trash and recycling pickup across the city, taking over duties from the Department of Streets in an effort to better address the city’s trash and illegal dumping issues.

Advertisement

Here’s what residents should and shouldn’t put in their recycling bins for curbside pickup.

What you can recycle in Philadelphia

Paper

Removed from plastic sleeves and bags

Newspapers and inserts Magazines, brochures, and catalogs Junk mail, envelopes, and writing paper Scrap paper Paper bags Phone books Paperback books (no hardbacks) Greeting cards and gift wrap (non-metallic)

Plastics (labeled #1, #2, #5)

Emptied, rinsed, and dry — lids and caps on

All food and beverage containers Hard plastic takeout containers Detergent and shampoo bottles Pump and spray bottles Plastic bottles and jugs

Metals

Emptied, rinsed, and dry—lids and caps on

Aluminum, steel, and tin cans Empty paint cans Empty aerosol cans Aluminum or steel baking trays/dishes Jar lids and bottle caps on empty containers

Cartons

Emptied, rinsed, and dry

Milk Juice Wine Soup

Cardboard

Flattened and free of grease and food

Corrugated cardboard shipping boxes Clean (not greasy) pizza boxes Paper towel rolls Egg cartons (cardboard only) Dry food boxes

Glass

Emptied, rinsed, and dry—lids and caps on

All bottles and jars

What you can’t recycle in Philadelphia

Even though an item might have the recycling symbol on the bottom, that does not mean the city can recycle it. And even though something might be metal, that doesn’t mean it can be recycled. Propane and helium tanks are dangerous. Wires and plastic bags tangle machinery at recycling facilities.