A person in a wheelchair hit and killed by bus in incident near 30th Street Station

A Peter Pan bus struck and killed a person in a wheelchair near 30th Street Station Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. along the 2900 block of Market Street, where a 40-year-old pedestrian in a wheelchair was panhandling between two lanes of traffic, authorities said in a statement.

The person, whom police did not identify, rolled in front of a bus at a traffic light while it was traveling north on Schuylkill Avenue, and the vehicle’s operator did not notice them.

After the light turned green, the bus began moving again, and struck the pedestrian. Philadelphia Fire Department medics pronounced the person dead at the scene at 9:44 a.m., police said.

No riders aboard the bus were injured in the incident, and the driver, whom police also did not identify, stayed at the scene. The Police Department’s crash investigation division is investigating the incident.

Peter Pan Bus Lines confirmed one of its vehicles’ involvement in a statement Thursday evening.

“We are actively investigating the matter and cooperating fully with authorities,” the company said. “The safety and well-being of our passengers, employees, and the community is our top priority.”