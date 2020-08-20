This week, the William Way LGBT Community Center, one of Philadelphia’s best-known LGBTQ advocacy organizations, announced it had merged with the LGBT Elder Initiative, a 10-year-old Philadelphia-based nonprofit that provides and advocates for services for LGBTQ seniors. In many cases, the organizations serve people who were pioneers of the movement for LGBTQ equality and now, later in life, face both the impacts of a global pandemic and enduring discrimination at some mainstream senior service centers.