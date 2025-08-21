Wonder prepares to open Delco locations as part of its rapid expansion in the Philly area

Wonder, which bills itself as a “new kind of food hall,” is preparing to open its first Delaware County locations in Media, Ridley, and Newtown Square.

Wonder partnered with 27 restaurants and brands, allowing customers to order a variety of foods, from steak to pizza to Mexican, all from the same location. Each site generally offers menus from about 20 options.

The Media location, on Baltimore Pike at the Promenade at Granite Run, is expected to open in November, according to Wonder’s website. The Ridley Wonder location is at the site of the former Maria’s Bakery at Morton Avenue and MacDade Boulevard and is set to open in October. Newtown Square’s location on West Chester Pike will open in September.

A full list of Wonder locations can be found on the company’s website.

Part of Wonder’s pitch is offering quick service, promising customers their orders will be complete within 30 minutes, via pickup or delivery. Some locations have dine-in seating, but it’s unclear if that will be an option at any of the Delaware County sites.

These come as part of a rapid expansion into the Philadelphia area. Wonder is planning to open 12 sites in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties by the end of the year, joining seven already-open locations.

Which Wonder locations are opening in the Philly area in 2025?