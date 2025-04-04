What to know about trying Wonder, the dressed-up ghost kitchen coming to Philly and the Main Line

Ardmore residents can now get barbecue from Texas, pizza from Brooklyn, and cheesesteaks from Atlanta in just one kitchen thanks to Wonder, a rapidly expanding food hall chain that opened its second Philadelphia-area location Thursday.

Founded by Wharton School of Business dropout and dot-com billionaire Marc Lore, Wonder is basically a dressed-up ghost kitchen. Customers can order takeout from the Wonder app or dine in, choosing from 27 self-contained brands. Some — like the salad and grain bowl brand Royal Greens — are meant to be reminiscent of other fast-casual chains, while others are partnerships with celebrity chefs or destination restaurants.

At 17 W. Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore, you can order a 15-ounce New York strip steak cosigned by Bobby Flay alongside a Korean cheesesteak from Atlanta’s Michelin-rated Fred’s Meat and Breads or mac ‘n cheese from a generic kids’ menu. Each meal is par cooked at a central kitchen in Cranford, N.J., said Wonder’s chief marketing officer, Daniel Shlossman, and delivered to a Wonder brick-and-mortar to finish in a fryer, a warm water bath, or a rapid-cook oven.

Wonder is backed by $1.5 billion in investments and is betting big on Philadelphia. As the food hall chain grows from 38 locations in the New York City metropolitan area to a projected 90 along the Northeast corridor by the end of 2025, 10 will be in the Philly region. The company has also spent hundreds of millions of dollars to purchase delivery service GrubHub, the meal kit service Blue Apron, and the media company Tastemade in hopes of becoming a catch-all app for mealtime eventually powered by artificial intelligence.

“Philadelphia has an incredible dining scene,” said Shlossman, who has worked at Uber and Sweetgreen. “We’re not coming in and saying we’re dropping the best 20 restaurants in the neighborhood, but we do hope to be part of that conversation.”

The ordering station with menus from the various restaurants at Wonder in Ardmore, Pa., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Food critics have said dining at a Wonder can be hit-or-miss — and a little dystopian. Want to try it for yourself? Here’s what to know about Wonder, the wannabe “Amazon of food and beverage” coming to Philadelphia.

Are the same food options at every location?

Yes and no.

Wonder’s existence is predicated on the idea that ordering delivery is awful in an almost Sisyphean way, especially for families or big groups: The food comes late or cold or incomplete, and probably isn’t what everyone wanted in the first place.

“When you’re ordering [takeout] from one place with a family of four or a group of friends, you’re almost never going to land on the exact spot that everyone wants,” Shlossman said. At a Wonder location, customers can mix-and-match items from the different brands on a single order.

The new Wonder food delivery & takeout features various foods from different restaurants across the country in Ardmore, Pa., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Though Wonder has 27 “restaurants” in its portfolio, each brick-and-mortar only operates around 20. The mix is determined by a location’s size and neighborhood, said Shlossman.

At the Ardmore Wonder, pamphlet-style to-go menus for each of the 20 concepts line the wall above two self-ordering kiosks. They include three pizza options, wings, burgers, and poke, as well as those Bobby Flay-endorsed steaks, fried chicken from Marcus Samuelson, and recreations of the barbecue brisket from the beloved Texan restaurant Tejas, among others.

Is it better to dine in or order out?

Order out.

The Ardmore Wonder only has 10 dine-in seats across four tables shoved onto one side of the 3,000-square-foot storefront. When The Inquirer visited during lunchtime Thursday, every seat was full and stayed that way.

Takeout orders seen on a shelf for online orders at Wonder in Ardmore, Pa., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

The space also felt like a cross between a Sweetgreen and a standard fast-food joint, with deep green accent walls and sparse decorations. A fine place for a lunch meeting, but not a first date or a group meal after a show at the Ardmore Music Hall.

Real talk: How long did it take to get the food?

Seventeen minutes, timed from when an Inquirer reporter placed her order at the kiosk until when she received it.

That’s on par with Wonder’s promise of getting food to customers in under 30 minutes, regardless of whether it’s a delivery order. Wonder likes to keep its delivery radii small: just six minutes in urban locations and 12 minutes for suburban ones.

Is Wonder expensive?

It can be.

Prices vary across each restaurant concept. The cheapest item in the repertoire is a crispy chicken sandwich with pickles and garlic aioli from Samuelson’s Streetbird that costs $6.95. It costs the same as almost every main course from Bellies, Wonder’s designated kids menu of finger foods.

Bobby Flay NY strip steak and Bellies Kids Mac & Cheese at Wonder in Ardmore, Pa., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

The most-expensive items on the Wonder roster are from Bobby Flay Steaks, which trades off the concept that people want to eat a several-course steakhouse dinner, just not at a steakhouse. A 10-ounce filet mignon runs customers $36, while a ribeye or New York strip costs a dollar more.

Is the food any good?

Think of Wonder like going to a diner: When there’s a lot on the menu, some of it will be great. Some of it won’t.

The standouts at the Ardmore Wonder are Di Fara pizza, a longstanding Brooklyn pizza shop beloved by Anthony Bourdain that makes no-nonsense pies. Wonder’s ghost kitchen version has a chewy crust, lots of fresh basil, and doesn’t collapse under the weight of the toppings.

Di Fara Pizza at Wonder in Ardmore, Pa., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

As for Bobby Flay’s $37 New York Strip steak, it’s a steak. The cook was an accurate medium rare, but the meat was overseasoned, and it felt odd to pay that much money for something that comes served in plastic containers with a random bay leaf garnish.

Much of the rest varies from serviceable to so-so: The salad bowls from Royal Greens make for quick healthy lunches, while Samuelson’s Streetbird chicken sandwich was dry and cold, like something from a fast-food restaurant.

What else is there to eat nearby?

A lot.

Recently dubbed the “Fishtown of the Main Line,” Ardmore has at least one restaurant serving local versions of most cuisines within the Wonder universe.

Cozy slice shop Bella Italia, the swanky DePaul’s Table steakhouse, sushi and Thai hybrid Maiko Thai Pepper, and pub food purveyor McCloskey’s Tavern all exist on the same stretch of Lancaster Avenue as Wonder.

And if you really want to get pizza, Pad Thai, and pastries at the same time, there’s the Ardmore Farmers Market inside Suburban Square, which includes stalls from local grocers and food vendors.

Hanu Poke Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl at Wonder in Ardmore, Pa., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Where — and when — are the other Wonder locations opening around Philly?

The area’s soon-to-be 10 Wonder locations are:

📍Center City: 1600 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

📍South Philly: 1001 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

📍Fishtown: 23 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia

📍Northeast Philly: Roosevelt Mall, 2327 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia

📍Ardmore: 17 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

📍King of Prussia: 600 W. Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia

📍Newtown Square: Ellis Preserve, 3741 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

📍West Chester: 706 E. Market St., West Chester

📍 Cherry Hill: Market Place at Garden State Park, 2050 NJ-70, Cherry Hill Township

📍 Mount Laurel: Larchmont Centre Plaza, 127 Ark Road, Mount Laurel Township

The King of Prussia location opened in March, just days before the Ardmore Wonder. Shlossman said the Northeast Philly and Fishtown locations will open later in April and May respectively but could not give exact dates.