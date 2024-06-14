With a gift from the WWE, North Philly kids have another option for free meals this summer

With Philadelphia public schools letting out for summer break on Friday, thousands of children in the city suddenly don’t have the free and reduced price meals they depended on throughout the year. Luckily, free meals programs are opening throughout the city, and one in North Philly aims to feed as many kids as possible.

At North Philly’s R.W. Brown Boys & Girls Club, Caring People Alliance is providing free breakfast and lunch for children all summer long with its summer food service program. The meals will be served starting Monday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

R.W. Brown, which is located at 1701 N. Eighth Street, will welcome children 18 years old and under, regardless of whether they are already involved in Caring People Alliance programming. Young adults ages 19 and up with mental or physical disabilities are welcome, too.

“For us, the key point is to provide as many children in the community with healthy and nutritious meals [as possible],” said Rache Cross, a senior director with Caring People Alliance.

While Caring People Alliance has provided free summer meals in the past, this is the first year that program is open to any child in the community. Cross estimates that over 200 children will participate throughout the summer, where they’ll have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and meals like chicken stir-fry, turkey chili, waffles and French toast. Vegan options will also be available.

A newly renovated kitchen and cafeteria, funded by a $100,000 gift from the WWE, are making the program possible. Ahead of Wrestlemania, several WWE superstars came to R.W. Brown to unveil the new kitchen and celebrate with Caring People Alliance children and staff in April.

Cross said that Caring People Alliance’s strategy goes beyond just providing meals that help children stay nourished and healthy throughout the summer. They hope the program can also provide the same cadence and structure to children’s summer that they have during the school year.

“I think it also adds social skills, as well,” Cross said. “They will be in an area where other children are and being able to communicate and dialogue with those children at a table.”

If you are looking for other free meal locations this summer for children or for adults, you can use the city’s food and meal finder tool, located at phila.gov/food.