As it was, the big work on this program, the first subscription concert of the orchestra’s 2019-20 season, was Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, “From the New World.” There is no bad reason to program the piece, but it is played a lot, and it’s not entirely clear to me what the impetus was here. (The orchestra last performed it in April 2017.) The best reason would have been if Nézet-Séguin had had some urgent interpretive idea to communicate. But although he certainly knew how to crank up the work’s final climax, his take was not highly individualistic.