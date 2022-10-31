The Phillies World Series homestand could draw a number of familiar celebrity faces to Citizens Bank Park, from Jason Kelce to Miles Teller to Meek Mill.

But it could also bring out some notable Astros fans — namely, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

The controversial Texas Republican is known to be a home-and-away Astros diehard, willing to venture into enemy territory for big games in the postseason, even if that means taking a bruising from opposing fans in heavily Democratic cities.

Cruz’s office neither confirmed or denied any plans to travel to South Philly this week.

“We don’t discuss the details of the Senator’s schedule,” said his spokesperson Darin Miller.

Cruz already attended Game 2 in Houston, where the Astros evened up the series with the Phils going into Monday’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

Cruz also ventured to the Bronx for the Astros conference championship games against the Yankees, where many fans booed and heckled him from the stands. In one viral video, a fan could be heard yelling at Cruz to “Go back to Cancun!” — an apparent jab at the senator’s widely criticized vacation to Mexico during the 2021 Texas winter storm.

How would Phillies fans receive the Texas Republican in the stands of Citizens Bank? That remains to be seen.

But Cruz appears to take the heckling in stride.

After the Astros beat the Yankees, Cruz quote tweeted a New York Post article about Yankees fans flipping him the bird, with the caption “scoreboard. #GoStros”.

Ahead of the World Series kickoff last week, he also took to Twitter to challenge his Republican colleague, outgoing Pa. Sen. Pat Toomey, to a friendly bet. Cruz’s wager included a gift basket full of Houston beers and treats.

“I’ll deliver Goode Co. pecan pies, Blue Bell ice cream & St. Arnold beer to you and your staff — in a Phillies jersey — if they somehow beat the Astros in the #WorldSeries,” Cruz tweeted at Toomey. “What’s your bet for when you lose?”

Toomey responded that he would “match” the Texas senator’s wager with Wawa pretzels as well as some beers from Pottstown’s Yuengling and Philly’s own Yards Brewing Company — all delivered in an Astros uniform.