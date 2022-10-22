The crowd at Citizens Bank Park was electric on Friday night, and the Phillies were up 3-2 against the San Diego Padres after the fifth inning.

The cheering was so loud and intense it set off noise alerts on watches throughout the stadium. And fans more than a mile away from the ballpark could hear fans cheering.

So the Phillies really didn’t need to do much to encourage the Red October faithful to make some noise.

Enter Jason Kelce.

The ballpark exploded into cheers when the Eagles center, currently enjoying a week off thanks to the Birds’ bye week, ran onto the field with both fists raised in the air.

Kelce was immediately embraced by the Phillie Phanatic, and after jumping up and down with the lovable mascot, he waved a red rally towel along with the crowd and chugged a full can of beer.

His entire appearance only lasted two minutes, but the Phillies didn’t allow another run after Kelce’s appearance, and the crowd remained loud and engaged through Seranthony Dominguez’s final pitch, which sealed the 4-2 win.

The Phanatic had a good night, too. After being stomped to the curb by the San Diego Chicken in an ill-conceived mural that ultimately was painted over, the Phanatic snuck into Fox’s broadcast and lightly mocked Ken Rosenthal’s pregame report.

There was also Miles Teller. The Top Gun: Maverick actor and Downingtown native was among the crowd to take in Friday night’s win, which is no surprise given he spent much of his childhood in the stands with his father watching the Phillies.

“I was at the game in 2008 when Shane Victorino hit the grand slam off of CC Sabathia — that was an incredible memory,” he told the Inquirer in 2015.

Teller threw the first pitch ahead of a game back in June (to former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard). Currently, the actor’s Twitter account — which has over 700,000 followers — is basically a love letter to the Phillies. And he got to hook up with Kelce and former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel during the game.

The Phillies now have a 2-1 lead against the Padres heading into Game 4, which takes place tonight at 7:45 p.m. The game will air on Fox 29, but if you can afford a ticket to one of the next two games at Citizens Bank Park, it really seems like the place to be.