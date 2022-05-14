Former Phillies pitcher David West has died at age 57, the team confirmed on Saturday.

West, a member of the 1993 National League championship team, had been battling brain cancer. He spent four seasons with the Phillies, making 122 appearances from 1993-96. Used primarily out of the bullpen, West compiled a 15-18 record and a 3.50 earned run average with the Phillies.

The left-hander had the best season of his career in that 1993 campaign, appearing in 76 games as a reliever (the second most in the National League) and posting a career-best 2.92 ERA with three saves. He made three appearances during the 1993 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Originally from Memphis, Tenn., West was a fourth-round pick of the New York Mets in the 1993 draft. He pitched two seasons for the Mets and four seasons with Minnesota, where the Twins won the 1991 World Series. He was then traded to the Phillies on Dec. 5, 1992. He finished his career with the Boston Red Sox, compiling a 31-38 record and a 4.66 ERA in 202 games over his 10-year MLB career. He also spent the 1997 season in Japan with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

West is the sixth former Phillie to die of brain cancer since 2003 following Ken Brett (2003), Tug McGraw (2004), Johnny Oates (2004), John Vukovich (2007), and Darren Daulton (2017).