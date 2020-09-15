The Phillies kicked-off their Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations with the special appearance by the pitcher through the Zoom meeting before Tuesday night’s game. The team will pay tribute to Latino major leaguers who have played with the Phillies over the years with the players’ cardboard cutouts in the stands during a Friday game against the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s one of a number of organizations holding events to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Hispanics, Latinos and Latinx communities in the United States.