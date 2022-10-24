Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday predicted the Phillies would win the World Series and praised fans for their conduct on Sunday night after the team won its first National League pennant since 2009.

“When that ball hit [Bryce Harper’s] bat, I jumped out of my seat and I knew it was gone and I knew it was a historic moment in baseball history, in Phillies history,” Kenney told reporters at a news conference Monday. “I expect these guys to win it all.”

Kenney compared Harper’s series-winning home run over the San Diego Padres to the moment that Tom Brady’s Hail Mary pass fell to the ground incomplete when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

“It was a beautiful moment similar to [the 2017 season] when that ball hit the end zone,” he said.

The mayor applauded Phillies fans for their relatively good behavior during celebrations across the city Sunday night.

“I really want to thank the residents and the fans in the city for their behavior last night,” he said. “It was joyous. It was fun. City Hall was hopping. Frankford and Cottman was hopping. We had no problems, no issues, no arrests, maybe two arrests.”

When asked about arrests near Phillies’ celebration spots, the Philadelphia Police Department was still putting together data at the time of publication.