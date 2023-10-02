Everything to know about the Philly Bike Ride 2023: Registration, parking, and what roads to avoid

The Philly Bike Ride returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Oct. 14 with over 4,000 Philadelphians expected to participate.

This non-competitive bike ride starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Art Museum, spanning a 7.6-mile or 20-mile route — depending which you choose — passing through Center City, Independence Hall, Penns Landing and Kelly Drive. Please note that road closures will be implemented early in the morning.

Want to participate? Or maybe just want know what roads to avoid driving? Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Philly Bike Ride.

Tickets

Think you want to ride?

Registration is still open. The standard cost for adult riders is $75. Riders between 8 to 17 years old pay $35, and children 7 years old and younger can ride for free. Need to rent a bike?

And if you don’t have a bike, you can rent one with a helmet when you register for $90.

Route

While the Philly Bike Ride is not a race, riders still have a designated route. Both the 7.6 and the 20-mile courses leave from the 2600 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Folks will ride through landmarks such as Reading Terminal Market, Independence Hall, Love Park, Penns Landing, and Kelly Drive.

Road closures

The city will announce road closures closer to the date of the event. This story will be updated when that information is available.

Where to park

There are over 15 parking garages in or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ranging between $8 to $42 for five hours. Need help finding street parking or more affordable options? Check out these 4 parking apps to help you get the best spot in Philly.

Public transportation

🚌 Bus routes 7, 32, 38, 43, and 48 services the Museum of Art. Check septa.org for any changes or detours. 🚇 Fairmount station, on the Broad Street line, gets you the closest to the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. Plus, bikes are allowed inside the cars throughout the day. 🚉 Suburban Station is closer to the museum than Jefferson Station. Planning on bringing your own bike? Check the schedule for your line beforehand — SEPTA’s regional rails don’t accommodate bikes during peak hours.

Where does the money raised go?

A portion of ticket sales goes to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia’s Youth Cycling program. Last year, $15,000 dollars were donated.