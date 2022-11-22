The city of Philadelphia on Tuesday announced a new phase of safety improvement work on Market Street from 20th to 23rd Streets in Center City.

The complete project also will change the layout of the roadway to control vehicle speeds, improve the safety of left turns from Market Street, improve pedestrian safety at intersections, and add a separated two-way bike lane on the north side of Market Street, the city said.

One westbound lane used for vehicle traffic will be removed, as well as some parking spots along the three blocks, the city said.

Traffic signals will be modified at the Market Street intersections with 20th to 23rd Streets. Until the work is completed — scheduled to be done by spring 2023 — the bike lane will be closed and blocked by barriers, the city said.

Bus stops also will be affected by the project.

“The project will make it safer for people to walk, take transit, bike, and drive on Market Street in west Center City,” Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for transportation, said in a statement.

More information about the work and changes is available here and here.