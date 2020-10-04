A 61-year-old man, whose relatives described as disabled, died in a fire that broke out Saturday night at the two-story rowhouse where he lived in Cedarbrook, authorities said.
Investigators say the man’s sister tried to rescue him from the conflagration, which erupted just after 11 p.m. on the 8400 block of Williams Street, but could not move him in time.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. They said there were no smoke detectors inside the home.
The man’s identity and the nature of his disability had not been released as of Sunday morning.