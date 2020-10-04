Philadelphia police were searching Sunday for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian after dragging him 150 feet down a street in the Juniata section of the city.
The victim, whose name and age have not been released by investigators, was found dead at the scene. They believe he was hit at about 3 a.m. while walking down the 4100 block of Whitaker Avenue, near its intersection with East Hunting Park Avenue.
Car parts littered the scene, leading police to suspect the vehicle is dark-colored and possibly an SUV.