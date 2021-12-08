Two people were killed and five others wounded in separate shootings Tuesday night in Philadelphia, police said.

The two fatal shootings occurred in Kensington — one on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street and the other on the 2000 block of East Stella Street.

On Lippincott, shortly before 7 p.m., an unidentified male was shot in the face and several times throughout his body. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

On Stella just after 8:05 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot four times in the head. He was taken by police to Temple, where he was pronounced dead at 8:15.

Police reported no arrests on those cases.

There was a double shooting on the 1200 block of West Venango Street. Both victims were reported in critical condition.

Around 6:20 p.m., three men in their 30s were shot inside Ralph’s Pub on the corner of Torresdale and Bleigh Avenues in Holmesburg. All three were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police reported one man believed to be the shooter was in custody.