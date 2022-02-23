Two men were killed and seven people wounded in gun violence around Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

Sometime before 6:40 p.m., a 43-year-old man was shot in the chest outside a storage facility on the 6200 block of Oxford Avenue in Crescentville. He was taken by medics to a hospital and pronounced dead at 7:15.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a 21-year-old man was outside on the 1700 block of Brill Street in Frankford when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 4:24.

No arrests were reported for either homicide.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m., a 43-year-old man was outside on the 5600 block of Elmwood Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia when he was shot several times, police said. He was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition.

Around 6 p.m., a 30-year-old man was outside on the 5200 block of Schuyler Street in Germantown when he was shot. He was taken by police to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Around 5:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Hope Street in North Philadelphia, a 19-year-old man was shot several times. He was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition. Police said a weapon was recovered.

About 3:25 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the area of Second Street and Clarkson Avenue in Olney. He was taken to a hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately available.

Just after 11:40 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot several times at an unknown location. He drove himself in a white Chrysler 300 to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and then transferred to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Around 5 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot once in the left leg at an unknown location, police said. He was taken by private vehicle to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Just before 2 a.m., a 42-year-old woman was outside somewhere in West Philadelphia when she was grazed in the left hip by a bullet. She was not taken to a hospital.

No arrests were reported in any of the nonfatal shooting cases.