The body of a missing 59-year-old North Philadelphia woman was found in Delaware, just over a month after her 78-year-old roommate was found shot to death in their residence, police said Wednesday.

Philadelphia homicide investigators were notified on Tuesday that Kim Ezell’s body was found at the Stanton campus of Delaware Technical Community College in Newark inside a vehicle used for parts by the campus fleet management, police said.

Delaware State Police on Monday evening first reported they were investigating the location

On Jan. 5, Ezell’s daughter went to check on her and found Stanel Lawton fatally shot in the right eye at the residence he shared with Ezell on the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

On Jan. 13, Walter Heard Jr., 30, was arrested at his home on the 3000 block of North 20th Street and he was charged with Lawton’s murder. He also was charged with robbery, burglary, and related offenses. Police said they found three handguns inside Heard’s residence.

The homicide investigation for Lawton and now Ezell continues, police said.

Ezell’s daughter Jameelah told 6ABC last month that she broke into her mother’s house after her mother failed to answer phone calls and found Lawton with “no clothes on, and he was dead with a shot in the head and no trace of my mom at all.”

Ezell’s family told 6ABC that Heard is the son of the landlord of the Allegheny Avenue property.