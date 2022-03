A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while carrying an infant in a car seat Tuesday night in the city’s East Frankford section, police said.

The man was outside on the 1800 block of Foulkrod Street when he was shot several times. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m.

The infant was not injured. Police said the man, who was not identified, was believed to be the child’s uncle.