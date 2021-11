An unidentified man was fatally shot at LOVE Park Tuesday night in Center City, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the northwest corner of 15th Street and JFK Boulevard, police said. The man, who was shot in the head, neck, and abdomen, was transported by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:08.

Police said they were told the shooter fled in a gray Jeep Patriot.

No further details were immediately available.