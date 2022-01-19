A 30-year-old man was fatally shot inside a neighborhood market Tuesday night in the city’s West Oak Lane section, police said.

Police and medics were called shortly after 6:45 p.m. to the New Almonte Mini Market at 72nd Avenue and Walnut Lane and the found the victim on the floor with gunshot wounds to his head and torso, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Based on witness accounts and surveillance video, the victim apparently was shopping when an unknown male entered through the front door and approached him before opening fire, Small said.

On video, the shooter could be seen walking back to the front door, then returning to the victim, who was on the floor in an aisle but still moving, and firing more shots, Small said.

Police found 14 spent shell casings next to near the victim, Small said.

There were five employees and five other customers in the store when the gunfire erupted, but none of the other people were hurt, Small said.

Police were checking numerous surveillance cameras in the area for more video of the shooter, Small said.