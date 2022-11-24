Two men were killed in separate shootings Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 7:10 p.m. in North Philadelphia, a 53-year-old man was outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue when he was shot several times. He was rushed by police to nearby Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.

Shortly after 9 p.m. in South Philadelphia, a 26-year-old man was outside on the 2400 block of 24th Street when he was shot multiple times in his upper body. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:30.

Police reported no arrests in either case.