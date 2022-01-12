Two people were killed and four others wounded in separate shootings Tuesday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Around 7:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of Aldine Street in Holmesburg, three men were shot while sitting in a car.

A 21-year-old man shot in the head was transported by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m, police said. The man was not identified.

A 22-year-old man shot in the left leg and a 21-year-old man shot in the right arm also were taken by police to Torresdale. Both were listed in stable condition.

Just after 8:20 p.m., a 22-year-old man who was outside on the 3700 block of North 20th Street in Tioga when he was shot in the neck and back, police said. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:37. The man was not identified.

Around 8:40 p.m. outside on the 700 block of North 64th Street in West Philadelphia, a 36-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were both shot in the chest, police said. They were taken by private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center. The man was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests in the cases.