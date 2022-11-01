Three men were killed in separate shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia, police said.

Around 8:15 p.m. in North Philadelphia, three people were shot outside on the 200 block of West Ontario Street by an unknown attacker, police said.

A 27-year-old man shot multiple times in the body was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

A 26-year-old man shot five times in the body was taken by police to Temple and was listed in extremely critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman shot five times in the lower body was taken by private vehicle to Temple, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police reported no arrests in that case.

Just before 5:45 p.m. in Southwest Philadelphia, a 47-year-old man was cleaning out a building on the 2500 block of Carroll Street when he was shot once in the chest by an unknown assailant, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

NBC10 reported that the man, who lived in Darby, was working as a mover to help a woman. An argument erupted between the victim and an unidentified man before the fatal shooting.

No arrests were reported in that case.

Around the same time in Kingsessing, a 20-year-old man was outside on the corner of 53rd Street and Greenway Avenue when he was shot nine times throughout his body, police said. He was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m.

Police said a suspect was in custody and a gun was taken into evidence.

Around 4 p.m. in Southwest Philadelphia, a 36-year-old man was involved in an automobile accident on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue, police said. The man got into an argument and was shot six times in the abdomen. He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian and was listed in critical condition.

Police said two suspects were in custody and two guns were recovered.

As of late Sunday night, the city had recorded 441 homicides for the year so far — about 4% fewer killings than the same time last year, when the city tallied a record 562 homicides.