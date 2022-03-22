One person was killed and at least five others were wounded in separate shootings Monday afternoon and night across Philadelphia, police said.

A 43-year-old man was outside on the 2700 block of West Eyre Street in North Philadelphia when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:50 p.m.

Two 17-year-olds were wounded in a shooting on the 1700 block of South 17th Street in Point Breeze. One victim, a female, was shot in the mouth and left shoulder, police said. The other victim, a male, was shot in the left hip. Both were dropped off by p rivate vehicle at Jefferson Methodist Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Shortly after 8 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot once in the left leg on the 1900 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia, police said. The victim walked to the 1500 block of Cecil B. Moore, where he was transported by police to Temple University Hospital. He was reported in stable condition.

Just before 7:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was outside on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue in Kengsessing when he was shot in the abdomen. He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a 34-year-old man was outside on the 1300 block of East Erie Avenue in Harrowgate when he was shot twice in the left. He was transported by police to Temple Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported in any of the cases.