An unidentified man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the man was outside on the 6200 block of Woodland Avenue when he was shot once in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

His shooting death was the 499th homicide in Philadelphia this year. The city is on track to far exceed the record 500 killings that occurred in 1990.