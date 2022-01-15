A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot while sitting in a car Friday night in the city’s East Mount Airy section, police said.

The shooting happened just before 8:40 p.m. at Ross and Sharpnack Streets, police said. The teen, who was not identified, was sitting in a white Toyota with three other people when she was shot in the head and chest. She was taken by private vehicle to Chestnut Hill Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Police reported no arrests.

Less than 40 minutes earlier in North Philadelphia, a 16-year-old male was at Uber Street and Susquehanna Avenue when he was shot seven times, police said. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests in that case.