Police Wednesday night said that they had two men in custody in the fatal shooting this week of a 14-year-old boy waiting for a bus in the city’s Feltonville section, and that arrest warrants were being prepared for three other individuals.

Quadir Johnson, 21, of Logan, and Kyair Garnett, 21, of Strawberry Mansion, were accused in the killing of Samir Jefferson around 3:30 p.m. Monday outside a Rite Aid pharmacy on the northeast corner of West Wyoming and Rising Sun Avenues, police said.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office also issued an update Wednesday night that spelled Johnson’s first name as Qadir and said he was 26 years old. Both men were charged with murder, conspiracy, firearms violations, and related offenses. Garnett also was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile and receipt of stolen property, and he had an outstanding bench warrant in Montgomery County at the time of his arrest in Philadelphia.

Johnson and Garnett allegedly pulled up in one or two vehicles, exited, and began firing, police said. The teenager ran about 200 feet east on Wyoming before collapsing on the sidewalk.

The two shooters chased him and continued shooting, leaving a trail of at least 35 shell casings from two separate handguns.

Jefferson, who was shot multiple times, was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.