An unidentified male teenager was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the city’s Feltonville section, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., the teen, described as possibly 15 or 16 years old, was outside on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue when he was shot approximately 18 times, police said.

Responding medics took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:03.

Police reported no arrests, and no other details were immediately available.