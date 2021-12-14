Three people and possibly a fourth were wounded in a gun battle Monday evening in the Harrowgate section of Kensington, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., police on patrol heard gunfire and responded to the 3400 block of Emerald Street, where they were directed inside a residence, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police found three people with gunshot injuries and transported them to Temple University Hospital.

A 27-year-old man shot in the chest, abdomen, and leg was listed in critical condition, Small said. A 21-year-old man shot in the arm and leg was listed in stable condition, as was a 21-year-old woman shot two or three times in the shoulder.

Police found at least 25 spent shell casings on the street and sidewalk, including eight inside a Honda sedan as well as an AR-15 rifle. The Honda was struck at least five times from the outside on the driver-side door.

Parts of the incident were recorded on multiple surveillance cameras in the area.

A short time after the shootout, a 22-year-old man showed up by private vehicle to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children with a gunshot wound to his left arm Small said.

The man claimed to have been shot on the 3400 block of North Howard Street in North Philadelphia. No crime scene was located and police received no reports of gunfire from that location, so the case was being treated preliminarily as separate, Small said.